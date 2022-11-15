In Kyiv, the consequences of the missile attack are being eliminated. There are two victims

In Kyiv, rescuers eliminate the consequences of Russian missile strikes.
According to the State Emergency Service, in the Pechersk district of the capital, due to the fall of fragments of a downed rocket on a five-story residential building, fires broke out on the second and third floors. Part of the facade of the building is destroyed.
Also, debris partially destroyed an apartment on the 24th floor of a 24-story residential building. There was no fire there.
In the capitalʼs Obolonsky district, fragments of a downed rocket fell near the foundation of an abandoned building.
Currently, we know of one dead person (the body was retrieved from the rubble) and one wounded person. Information about the victims is being clarified.
- On November 15, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The occupiers launched Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles from Tu-95 and Tu-160 aircraft, the "traditional" launch areas are the Rostov region and the Caspian Sea.
- In total, the Russians launched more than 90 missiles. 73 missiles and 10 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones of Iranian production were shot down.
- In total, the Russians damaged 15 energy infrastructure facilities. The occupiers also hit two residential high-rise buildings in Kyiv. Due to the critical situation, Ukrenergo is introducing emergency blackouts throughout Ukraine.