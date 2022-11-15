In Kyiv, the consequences of the missile attack are being eliminated. There are two victims

In Kyiv, rescuers eliminate the consequences of Russian missile strikes.

According to the State Emergency Service, in the Pechersk district of the capital, due to the fall of fragments of a downed rocket on a five-story residential building, fires broke out on the second and third floors. Part of the facade of the building is destroyed.

Also, debris partially destroyed an apartment on the 24th floor of a 24-story residential building. There was no fire there.

In the capitalʼs Obolonsky district, fragments of a downed rocket fell near the foundation of an abandoned building.

Currently, we know of one dead person (the body was retrieved from the rubble) and one wounded person. Information about the victims is being clarified.