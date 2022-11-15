Explosions rang out in Kyiv. Preliminary, four cruise missiles were shot down

Explosions rang out in Kyiv on November 15. Preliminary, the Air Defense Forces shot down four cruise missiles over the capital.

This was reported by the Kyiv Military Administration.

"Information on victims and victims is being clarified. All relevant services are already working," the department stated.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko reported on two hits of Russian rockets in the Pecherskyi district. Two residential buildings were damaged. Medics and rescuers are working on the spot.

The deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko showed a video of the houses that were hit by Russian shells.