A Russian missile attack blocked more than 500 miners in Kryvyi Rih. The rescue operation is ongoing

Miners who were in the mines during the explosions are being rescued in Kryvyi Rih, the head of the military administration Oleksandr Vilkul said.
At the time of the rocket attack, 566 miners were in the mines. The rescue operation is ongoing. 457 people have already been brought to the surface, another 109 remain underground. It takes several hours to evacuate.
Vilkul added that the situation in the city is difficult. Rescuers are fighting a large-scale fire. Several areas of the city are without electricity. In the Ternivsky district, due to the lack of electricity, the boilers stopped. Several pumping stations were started from generators. Weak water pressure is possible in the city.
At 8:01 p.m. Vilkul announced the successful end of the rescue operation, which lasted almost four hours. All 566 miners were taken out of the mines.
- On November 15, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The occupiers launched Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles from Tu-95 and Tu-160 aircraft, the "traditional" launch areas are the Rostov Region and the Caspian Sea.
- In total, the Russians launched more than 90 missiles. 73 missiles and 10 kamikaze drones of Iranian production Shahed-136/131 were shot down.
- In total, the Russians damaged 15 energy infrastructure facilities. The occupiers also hit two residential high-rise buildings in Kyiv. Due to the critical situation, Ukrenergo is introducing emergency blackouts throughout Ukraine.