A Russian missile attack blocked more than 500 miners in Kryvyi Rih. The rescue operation is ongoing

Miners who were in the mines during the explosions are being rescued in Kryvyi Rih, the head of the military administration Oleksandr Vilkul said.

At the time of the rocket attack, 566 miners were in the mines. The rescue operation is ongoing. 457 people have already been brought to the surface, another 109 remain underground. It takes several hours to evacuate.

Vilkul added that the situation in the city is difficult. Rescuers are fighting a large-scale fire. Several areas of the city are without electricity. In the Ternivsky district, due to the lack of electricity, the boilers stopped. Several pumping stations were started from generators. Weak water pressure is possible in the city.

At 8:01 p.m. Vilkul announced the successful end of the rescue operation, which lasted almost four hours. All 566 miners were taken out of the mines.