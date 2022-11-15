The Minister of Culture and the Ukrainian State Film Agency agreed to stop the reorganization of the Dovzhenko Center

The Minister of Culture of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko held a meeting with the management of the Ukrainian State Film Agency, Dovzhenko Center, representatives of the Presidentʼs Office and MPs.

He announced this in his Telegram channel.

The meeting participants developed the following action plan for the Center:

to stop the reorganization of the Dovzhenko Center in the way it is happening now;

to leave the foundation and the museum in the status they are in now — as a complete property complex;

to appoint a transparent competition for the director of the Dovzhenko Center;

to apply to the State Audit Office for a full audit of the Dovzhenko Center;

to start the process of granting the status of the national Dovzhenko Center de jure (not only in name, but in essence), which should ensure the use of its property for other purposes;

to resolve the issue of reorganization of the state enterprise into a state organization, which will allow the Dovzhenko Center to function as a museum and archive;

to create an interdepartmental working group for expert assessment of the Dovzhenko Centerʼs museum assets.

"We are waiting for details on these decisions from the Ukrainian State Film Agency in the near future," Tkachenko concluded.