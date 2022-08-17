Derzhkino assures that they are not liquidating the Dovzhenko Center — they will only take away part of the functions, and no one will be fired

The State Agency of Ukraine for Film Affairs announced that they are not liquidating the Dovzhenko Center, but will only take away part of the companyʼs functions. During the reorganization, three separate enterprises will be created.

The press service of Derzhkino writes about this.

It was noted there that a separate state enterprise "Ukrainian Animation Studio" will be separated from the Dovzhenko Center. Derzhkino reminded that the animation studio was transferred to the center in 2019, and since then, they have not dealt with this issue.

Also, the Dovzhenko Center will take away functions related to archiving sets of source materials of films created at the expense of the state, as well as film copies of films created with private funds.

"All other functions and tasks stipulated by the Statute of the State Enterprise "National Oleksandr Dovzhenka Center" remain with the Center. This will allow the State Enterprise "National Oleksandr Dovzhenka Center" to pay more attention to the development of the museum business and film culture, to organize various events for its enrichment and dissemination," says Derzhkino.

In addition, the Agency emphasized that during the reorganization of the enterprise, the law prohibits the dismissal of employees. Therefore, all of them will be offered a place to work in similar positions in the new structure.