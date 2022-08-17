Derzhkino assures that they are not liquidating the Dovzhenko Center — they will only take away part of the functions, and no one will be fired

The State Agency of Ukraine for Film Affairs announced that they are not liquidating the Dovzhenko Center, but will only take away part of the companyʼs functions. During the reorganization, three separate enterprises will be created.
The press service of Derzhkino writes about this.
It was noted there that a separate state enterprise "Ukrainian Animation Studio" will be separated from the Dovzhenko Center. Derzhkino reminded that the animation studio was transferred to the center in 2019, and since then, they have not dealt with this issue.
Also, the Dovzhenko Center will take away functions related to archiving sets of source materials of films created at the expense of the state, as well as film copies of films created with private funds.
"All other functions and tasks stipulated by the Statute of the State Enterprise "National Oleksandr Dovzhenka Center" remain with the Center. This will allow the State Enterprise "National Oleksandr Dovzhenka Center" to pay more attention to the development of the museum business and film culture, to organize various events for its enrichment and dissemination," says Derzhkino.
In addition, the Agency emphasized that during the reorganization of the enterprise, the law prohibits the dismissal of employees. Therefore, all of them will be offered a place to work in similar positions in the new structure.
- On August 17, the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Center announced that the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema issued an order on its reorganization, which, in fact, means the liquidation of the institution.
- The Dovzhenko Center was removed from the sphere of management of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and handed over to State Cinema by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers at the end of January 2022. At that time, the Center stated that they were not informed of the prospects and did not take into account the opinion of the team.
- Before that, in 2021, the Center had problems with financing and conflicts with State Cinema. At the same time, there were statements that the transfer of the Center to the sphere of State Cinema management would be an extremely negative decision.