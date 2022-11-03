The staff of the Dovzhenko Center accused the Ukrainian State Film Agency of raiding

The staff of the Dovzhenko Center accused the Ukraine State Film Agency (USFA) of raiding, after the appointment of a new acting director by them.

"The Ukraine State Film Agency carried out a full-scale invasion of the Dovzhenko Center and deployed its "anti-crisis Gauleiter". The management of the USFA, headed by Maryna Kuderchuk, systematically undermines the reputation of a stable institution with an international name that makes a significant contribution to cultural diplomacy, especially during wartime; publicly shames the staff of the Dovzhenko Center; devalues our work with Ukrainian film heritage; baselessly accuses of inaction, inefficient management and improper performance of duties," the statement said.

The actions of the USFA are compared with the actions of Russia. The Dovzhenko Center staff accuses its governing body of manipulating information, seizing territory and appointing puppet leaders.

The team does not recognize the actions of the USFA and promises to resist.