Ukrainian journalists ask the Ministry of Defense to return accreditation to media workers who entered Kherson without permission

Ukrainian journalists and media persons are asking the Ministry of Defense to return the accreditation to journalists whose accreditation was taken away due to their arrival in de-occupied Kherson without permission. They criticize the Ministry of Defense for poorly organized work with the media.

The relevant appeal is published on the website of the Institute of Mass Information.

They emphasized that the reports of Ukrainian and foreign journalists, made in the liberated Kherson, went around the world and witnessed the joy of local residents who met the Ukrainian military. This completely destroyed all the narratives of Russian propaganda.

"Instead, the communication structures of the Ministry of Defense, which failed to build a mechanism for the admission of journalists, decided to simply prohibit absolutely all journalists from working, citing the danger of staying in the newly liberated city," the appeal emphasizes.

Journalists emphasize that all media workers working on the frontline have relevant experience and skills, and are well versed in security issues.

Therefore, they call on the Ministry of Defense to return the accreditation to the journalists, as well as to conduct an internal investigation of "the unprofessional work of the communication department of the OC "South" and the communication sector of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in general, and to make appropriate personnel decisions."