The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense revoked the accreditation of journalists who came to Kherson without permission after its liberation

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine revoked the accreditation of a number of journalists who arrived in liberated Kherson before the completion of stabilization measures. They emphasized that they didnʼt have permission for this.
The Ministry of Defense writes about this in its Telegram.
The department referred to the commander-in-chiefʼs order of March 3, 2022 on the work of mass media during the war in Ukraine and the procedure for their accreditation.
"As a result, a number of media representatives who violated the rules of work in the area of hostilities had their work permits revoked, and their press cards were declared invalid," they said.
- Ukrainian military entered Kherson on November 11. Before that, the Russians announced that they were withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Dnipro and Kherson itself. The fleeing occupiers blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro, boiler houses, communication towers and the television center in Kherson. The city was completely cut off by the Russians. Communication and Ukrainian radio have already been returned there. Currently, the military is clearing Kherson from the occupiers and looking for collaborators.