The deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office showed the wall on the border with Belarus

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko showed how the wall on the border of Ukraine and Belarus is being built.
According to him, the wall is being built not only in the Volyn region, but also in all regions bordering Belarus and Russia.
- Poland has been building a wall on the border with Belarus since January 2022. It was expected that the total cost of the project, including technical equipment, would reach 1.6 billion zlotys (11.2 billion UAH). At the end of June, they announced that they had completely completed the fence.
- On September 27, it became known that the border service of Finland recommended building a fence on the border with Russia.
- On November 2, Poland decided to build a barbed wire barrier on the border with Russiaʼs Kaliningrad region.