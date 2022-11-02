Poland will build a barrier on the border with the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation

In Poland was made a decision to build a barrier made of barbed wire on the border with the Russian Kaliningrad region. Construction will begin today, November 2.

This was informed by the Minister of Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak.

"Already today, the work of sappers and soldiers of the Polish Army on the construction of a temporary barrier on the Polish-Russian border is starting," he noted.

According to him, the fence will consist of three rows of barbed wire, which is used by the military around the world.

Warsaw took this step after the Russian Federation opened an airport in the Kaliningrad region to receive planes from the Middle East and North Africa. Therefore, it creates a threat of migratory pressure.

The minister noted that it will be the same barrier as on the Polish-Belarusian border, 2.5 m high and 3 m wide.