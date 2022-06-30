Poland has completed the wall on the border with Belarus

Poland has completed the construction of a wall on the Belarusian border, which significantly strengthens the security of both Poland and the EU.

This was announced on Thursday, June 30, by Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski.

The length of the wall is 186.25 kilometers. In addition to the wall, an electronic barrier is already being built — motion sensors, day and thermal imaging cameras. Roads were also built along the entire border so that intervention could be carried out quickly.

The decision to build the wall was made by the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, who staged a migration crisis in Poland and Lithuania last year. Thus, since January 1, 2021, border guards have registered more than 45,000 attempts to illegally enter the territory of Poland from Belarus.