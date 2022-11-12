The situation in Kherson: the police have started stabilization measures and energy workers are preparing to restore the electricity supply

The police have started stabilization measures and energy workers are working to restore the electricity supply in Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko.

"The National Police of Ukraine is conducting stabilization measures in Kherson. About 200 police officers work now in the city. Roadblocks have been set up around and on the territory of Kherson. The police of the Kherson region continues to record the crimes of the Russian occupiers," he wrote.

Klymenko noted that the main threat is mass mining.

"Ten groups of explosives technicians are working on detecting and disarming explosive objects. One of the police sappers was wounded today during demining of one of the administrative buildings of Kherson," Klymenko noted.

Specialists of the Khersonoblenergo company, which is part of the VS Energy group of companies, have started the process of restoring electricity supply to Kherson.

"The situation with energy supply in Kherson is extremely difficult. But we are ready to begin the process of restoring the cityʼs electricity networks immediately after the official permission of the Ukrainian military to enter the city," the companyʼs head Ihor Safronov stated.