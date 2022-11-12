Russian troops destroyed the entire energy infrastructure in Kherson before retreating.

The executive director of DTEK Dmytro Sakharuk told about this on the air of "Suspilne".

"You need to look at those regions where there is no electricity at all. Today it is the liberated Kherson. The Rashists destroyed the entire power system there. There is no even [blackout] schedules, there is no electricity at all [...]. We are ready to provide people, equipment, and materials to help restore the energy infrastructure in Kherson and the liberated territory of the Kherson region as soon as possible, to at least provide people with electricity," Saharuk noted.

According to his forecast, it will take about a month to restore power supply in the liberated region.