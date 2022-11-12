Russian troops destroyed the entire energy infrastructure in Kherson before retreating.
The executive director of DTEK Dmytro Sakharuk told about this on the air of "Suspilne".
"You need to look at those regions where there is no electricity at all. Today it is the liberated Kherson. The Rashists destroyed the entire power system there. There is no even [blackout] schedules, there is no electricity at all [...]. We are ready to provide people, equipment, and materials to help restore the energy infrastructure in Kherson and the liberated territory of the Kherson region as soon as possible, to at least provide people with electricity," Saharuk noted.
According to his forecast, it will take about a month to restore power supply in the liberated region.
- Fleeing from the right bank of the Kherson region, the occupiers blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro, boiler houses, communication towers and the television center in Kherson. The city was completely cut off by the Russians. Communication and Ukrainian radio have already been returned there. Currently, the military is clearing Kherson from the occupiers and looking for collaborators.