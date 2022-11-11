”Ukrposhta” created the postal stamp “Kherson is Ukraine”. How to book it?

Ukrposhta will issue the postal stamp Kherson is Ukraine!, its head Ihor Smilyanskyi announced.

According to him, the novelty can be pre-ordered from November 11, and the stamp itself will be launched directly in Kherson in December. Ukrposhta will also issue a themed envelope and postcard.

You can reserve a stamp here — https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua/

The reservation of the stamp is made by a separate order, that is, only the set dedicated to Kherson should be in the basket.

“We are launching this brand today. This is the first postage stamp dedicated to a hero city, after which other heroic cities will definitely appear. And although the liberation of Kherson has not yet been officially announced, according to the good old tradition, which was started even with the ship, sometimes the stamps are issued a few days before the event,” said the head of Ukrposhta.