In mid-November, a new meeting of the coalition will take place in the Ramstein format

In mid-November, a new meeting of the coalition of partners of Ukraine will be held in the Ramstein format. It will be held online.

This was reported by Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh.

The meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will be held by the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin. The ministers of defense of the USA and almost 50 countries will discuss how to provide Ukraine with weapons and other relevant assistance for effective resistance to Russian forces.