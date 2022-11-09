Germany handed Ukraine 30 armored vehicles and IRIS-T missiles

Germany handed Ukraine 30 Dingo armored vehicles and missiles for IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems.
This is evidenced by information on the website of the German government.
Also, the Ukrainian military received four anti-drone sensors (of which 14 had already been transferred earlier), 18 reconnaissance drones, five M1070 Oshkosh tractor-transporters, one loader (in addition to the two delivered earlier).
In addition, the German government is preparing to transfer to Ukraine missiles for the Iris-T system, 42 demining machines, four mobile and protected demining systems, three mobile, protected and remotely controlled demining systems, five mobile intelligence complexes.
- Earlier it was reported that the German government will hand over 500 border patrol cars to Ukraine, 22 of which have already arrived in Ukraine.
- On October 12, the German Ministry of Defense reported that in the next few weeks, Ukraine will receive additional MARS II multiple rocket launchers and PzH 2000 artillery units. At the end of October, two MARS systems and four PzH 2000 self-propelled guns arrived in Ukraine.
- On October 22, the mass media reported that the heads of the German Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the Ministry of Finance to allocate three times more money to help Ukraine. They demand to take this into account when approving the budget for next year.