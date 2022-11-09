Germany handed Ukraine 30 armored vehicles and IRIS-T missiles

Germany handed Ukraine 30 Dingo armored vehicles and missiles for IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems.

This is evidenced by information on the website of the German government.

Also, the Ukrainian military received four anti-drone sensors (of which 14 had already been transferred earlier), 18 reconnaissance drones, five M1070 Oshkosh tractor-transporters, one loader (in addition to the two delivered earlier).

Dingo armored car

In addition, the German government is preparing to transfer to Ukraine missiles for the Iris-T system, 42 demining machines, four mobile and protected demining systems, three mobile, protected and remotely controlled demining systems, five mobile intelligence complexes.