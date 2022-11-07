NASAMS and Aspide air defence systems have arrived in Ukraine

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov informed that the NASAMS and Aspide air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine.

"Look whoʼs here! The air defense systems NASAMS and Aspide have arrived in Ukraine! These weapons will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian army and make our skies safer. We will continue to shoot down enemy targets that attack us. We thank our partners: Norway, Spain and the USA," he wrote on Twitter.

The minister did not specify the number of systems, but earlier in the Pentagon it was said that Ukraine will receive two NASAMS systems at the beginning of November. Another six systems will be transferred later.

Aspide ground-based air defense system was handed over to Ukraine by Spain. On November 2, it became known that the Aspide battery and missiles were sent to them together with Hawk anti-aircraft systems (four units), anti-tank systems, guns and other military equipment.