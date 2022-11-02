Spain sent Hawk anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine

A new package of military aid from Spain, which includes Hawk air defense systems, is already on its way to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, at a joint briefing with his Spanish colleague Jose Manuel Albares.

"We worked for a long time to ensure that Ukraine received a new package of military aid from Spain as soon as possible. And I am very glad that there is a new package, it is already on its way to Ukraine, and in the near future, our state will strengthen its defense capabilities," said Kuleba.

Spain provides the battery of the Aspide anti-aircraft missile complex and missiles for air defense systems, four Hawk air defense systems, anti-tank missile systems, guns, shells for them, and other military equipment.

According to him, Spainʼs decision to transfer Hawk systems to Ukraine was a signal for other countries, so later the Armed Forces would receive even more such systems.