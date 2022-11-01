Pentagon: Ukraine will receive a total of 8 NASAMS air defense systems

Ukraine will receive a total of eight NASAMS air defense systems from the USA.

This is reported by the Pentagonʼs official website.

According to the representative of the U.S. Ministry of Defense, two NASAMS systems will be deployed in Ukraine in the near future. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said that they can be expected in early November. Another six air defense systems will be handed over later.

The agency added that several countries have committed munitions to NASAMS, and the U.S. will encourage partners to provide additional munitions.

In addition, the USA will transfer VAMPIRE systems manufactured by L3Harris to Ukraine to combat drones.