The U.S. government received two NASAMS air defense systems from the manufacturer. It will be send to Ukraine soon

Manufacturer Raytheon Technologies has handed over to the U.S. government two sophisticated NASAMS air defense systems.
The director of the company Greg Hayes told CNBC about it.
According to him, the company handed over two air defense systems to the government a few weeks ago — NASAMS will be deployed in Ukraine in the near future.
"Itʼs a short-range air defense system, and it can fire [the AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile] and can shoot down everything in the sky from drones to ballistic missiles to fighter jets," Hayes added.
- NASAMS is a mobile anti-aircraft missile system designed to combat missiles, aircraft and other air targets at low and medium altitudes. On September 27, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the process of preparing the transfer of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine is ongoing, and Ukraine expects two batteries from the United States — that is, 16 missile launchers.
- On October 11, the White House announced that the United States is accelerating the delivery of two NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.