The U.S. government received two NASAMS air defense systems from the manufacturer. It will be send to Ukraine soon

Manufacturer Raytheon Technologies has handed over to the U.S. government two sophisticated NASAMS air defense systems.

The director of the company Greg Hayes told CNBC about it.

According to him, the company handed over two air defense systems to the government a few weeks ago — NASAMS will be deployed in Ukraine in the near future.

"Itʼs a short-range air defense system, and it can fire [the AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile] and can shoot down everything in the sky from drones to ballistic missiles to fighter jets," Hayes added.