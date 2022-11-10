The USA will transfer four Avenger anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine

The United States will transfer four Avenger anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine to combat drones.

This was announced by the US Presidentʼs National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan.

"Today, the United States will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which will include critical air defense equipment, such as Hawk anti-aircraft missiles, as well as four Avenger systems equipped with Stinger missiles," Sullivan said.

Bidenʼs adviser clarified that the new aid package would complement other air defense equipment already provided to Ukraine by US allies.

The US Department of Defense has released details of this aid package. In particular, Ukraine will receive: