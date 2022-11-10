The USA will transfer four Avenger anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine

The United States will transfer four Avenger anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine to combat drones.
This was announced by the US Presidentʼs National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan.
"Today, the United States will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which will include critical air defense equipment, such as Hawk anti-aircraft missiles, as well as four Avenger systems equipped with Stinger missiles," Sullivan said.
Bidenʼs adviser clarified that the new aid package would complement other air defense equipment already provided to Ukraine by US allies.
The US Department of Defense has released details of this aid package. In particular, Ukraine will receive:
- ammunition for HIMARS jet systems;
- 21,000 artillery shells of 155 mm caliber;
- 500 high-precision 155-mm artillery shells;
- 10,000 mortar shells of 120 mm caliber;
- 100 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV);
- 400 grenade launchers;
- small arms, optics, and more than 20,000,000 cartridges for small arms;
- explosive equipment;
- On Thursday, it became known that Spain decided to provide Ukraine with additional Hawk anti-aircraft systems for air defense needs.
- Before that, it became known that Germany handed Ukraine 30 Dingo armored vehicles and missiles for IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems.