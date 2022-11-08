MDI: Components for Iranian drones were produced after the full-scale invasion of Russia. Iran stated the opposite

Specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine established that some components for the Iranian Mohajer-6 attack drones were produced after the full-scale invasion of Russia.

A representative of the MDI Vasyl told "Suspilne" about this.

The spy has evidence that Iranian drones were supplied to Russia after February 24. At the same time, on November 5, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amirabdollakhian stated that the Iranian side had delivered drones to the Russian Federation even before its invasion of Ukraine. Then Iran officially recognized the fact of the handover for the first time.

Specialists disassembled and studied the Mohajer-6 strike, as well as Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. A significant part of the details is of foreign origin.

As for Mohajer-6, the propellers of these UAVs were manufactured in February this year.

"Iranian Mohajer is assembled from parts produced in different countries. Most of the components are from the USA. Also, the drone has an Austrian engine and a Japanese camera. We did not find any Russian elements here. One element has an inscription in Farsi [modern Persian]. Visible range camera — Japan. Chinese-made laser range finder. An Iranian-made aerial bomb," the representative of the MDI noted.

He added that Russia used four Mohajer-6s in Ukraine — all of them were shot down.

Experts are studying how foreign components ended up in Iranian drones. Serial numbers and data on component manufacturers have already been transferred to partner countries.

As for Shahed-136, almost all elements of this drone are also foreign. Mainly from the USA, China, Germany and Japan, the military said.

"The antenna is from Canada, the servo drive is made in the USA, and the power supply is from Japan. We found almost nothing Iranian here. Maybe the engine," the representative noted.