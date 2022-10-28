Ukrainian Intelligence has disassembled the downed Iranian “Mohajer-6” drone. A component of Ukrainian production was found in it

Specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) disassembled the Iranian reconnaissance and strike drone Mohajer-6, which was shot down over the Black Sea on September 23. It turned out that it is significantly worse than competitors.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

This Iranian drone was used by the Russian occupiers to attack Ukraine. For the production of Mohajer-6, Iran uses some of the components for household purposes — anyone can buy them, so Iranian designers were able to bypass sanctions.

The intelligence specialist stated that ¾ of the droneʼs components are of American origin. It also has components of Japanese, Chinese, Austrian, Swedish and even Ukrainian production.

"Only one component [of Ukrainian production], but it is there. Now our services will find out how he got there," the Ukrainian specialist noted.