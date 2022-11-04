Belarusian border guards showed a video of the “Ukrainian provocation” — an armored personnel carrier was driving in their direction

Belarusian border guards accused Ukraine of provocations at the border, during which armed Ukrainian soldiers allegedly approached them on an armored personnel carrier.

This is reported by the Border Committee of Belarus.

The incident allegedly took place at the "Hlushkevychy" checkpoint (from the Ukrainian side — "Maidan Kopyschanskyi") on October 29 at 1:23 p.m.

"Surveillance cameras recorded the movement of a Ukrainian BTR-80 with a group of armed men in uniform in the direction of the border with Belarus. After stopping in front of the Ukrainian engineering barriers, the armored personnel carrier turned around and at 1:33 p.m. went back deep into Ukrainian territory," the department stated.

It is noted that as part of the response, Belarusian servicemen "took up firing positions to repel possible aggression and destroy military equipment and personnel in case of a border violation."