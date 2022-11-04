The U.S. President Joe Biden spoke about “liberation of Iran”

President Joe Biden told his supporters during a rally in California on November 3: "We will liberate Iran." This happened after people held up mobile phones with the words "Freedom of Iran".
This is reported by the Associated Press.
"Donʼt worry, weʼre going to liberate Iran," Biden said while campaigning for Democrat Mike Levin. And then he added: "They will free themselves soon enough."
- On September 16, a resident of Iran Mahsa Amini died after being detained by the morality police for wearing an "inappropriate" hijab. This event caused a wave of protests on social networks and on the streets of the country, which the authorities are trying to suppress.
- On October 17, the Council of the European Union introduced additional sanctions against Iran due to human rights violations.
- Canada expanded sanctions against Iran twice — on October 20 and November 1.
- Also, on October 20, the official representative of the White House on national security John Kirby informed that Iranian instructors and technical infrastructure workers are in Crimea to help Russia in its drone operations. Great Britain and the European Union introduced sanctions against Iran precisely because of the supply of drones to Russia, with which it attacks Ukraine. Tehran already traditionally denies that it supplies drones to the Russian Federation.