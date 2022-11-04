News

The U.S. President Joe Biden spoke about “liberation of Iran”

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

President Joe Biden told his supporters during a rally in California on November 3: "We will liberate Iran." This happened after people held up mobile phones with the words "Freedom of Iran".

This is reported by the Associated Press.

"Donʼt worry, weʼre going to liberate Iran," Biden said while campaigning for Democrat Mike Levin. And then he added: "They will free themselves soon enough."