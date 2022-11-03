Media: The court in Sevastopol recognized 17 sailors from the cruiser “Moskva” as dead

The court in occupied Sevastopol recognized the missing sailors from the cruiser "Moskva", which was sunk by the Ukrainian military on April 13, as dead.
This is reported by "Agency. News".
The relevant information appeared in the court file. 17 people from the military unit, in which sailors from the cruiser "Moskva" served, were recognized as dead.
The cases in which the decision has been published are about recognizing citizens as "unaccountably missing or declaring them dead." The applicants in these cases are the commander of the military unit 42948 — part of the cruiser "Moskva", as well as the parents of the fallen soldiers. 16 cases were considered in June-August, and one more in September. In 12 cases, the decision has already entered into force.
Among the plaintiffs are the namesakes of the dead sailors, who were reported by the mass media, including Yegor Shkrebets, Vitaly Begerskyi, Danylo Herko, Ivan Frantin, and Leonid Savin.
- The cruiser "Moscow" sank on April 14 after the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired two Neptune missiles at it. Russia did not recognize the fact that the cruiser was destroyed by Ukrainian forces and hid the losses. Officially, the Russian Federation says about the fire, which caused the detonation of ammunition.
- According to the Ukrainian side, Russia was able to save 58 people from the 510 crew members of the cruiser. The intelligence of Ukraine reported that after the destruction of the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet "Moscow", another phase of repression against the command began.