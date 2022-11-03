Media: The court in Sevastopol recognized 17 sailors from the cruiser “Moskva” as dead

The court in occupied Sevastopol recognized the missing sailors from the cruiser "Moskva", which was sunk by the Ukrainian military on April 13, as dead.

This is reported by "Agency. News".

The relevant information appeared in the court file. 17 people from the military unit, in which sailors from the cruiser "Moskva" served, were recognized as dead.

The cases in which the decision has been published are about recognizing citizens as "unaccountably missing or declaring them dead." The applicants in these cases are the commander of the military unit 42948 — part of the cruiser "Moskva", as well as the parents of the fallen soldiers. 16 cases were considered in June-August, and one more in September. In 12 cases, the decision has already entered into force.

Among the plaintiffs are the namesakes of the dead sailors, who were reported by the mass media, including Yegor Shkrebets, Vitaly Begerskyi, Danylo Herko, Ivan Frantin, and Leonid Savin.