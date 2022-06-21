49 conscripts from the Russian cruiser “Moscow” are again sent to war with Ukraine

Parents of Russian conscripts who survived the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Moscow cruiser claim that their sons are being sent back to war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Russian media outlet Novaya Gazeta. Europe with reference to the appeal of the relatives of the sailors to the military prosecutorʼs office, to the Committee of Soldiersʼ Mothers, and to the Commissioner for Human Rights.

The appeal says about 49 sailors who are currently on board the Ladny ship, which is scheduled to be sent to Ukraine on June 30. The authors of the appeal emphasize that this ship needs to be repaired and is not suitable for military operations.

The parents of the sailors demand from the Russian state not to send their children to war, because they "have already been illegally involved in a special military operation on the Moscow cruiser and received combat trauma".