The Armed Forces of Ukraine published a recording of the last talks on the sunken “Moscow” cruiser

The Operational Command "South" released an audio recording of the latest talks on the Russian cruiser "Moscow", which sank in mid-April.

The recording shows the liaison officer reporting the emergency on the ship to the tugboat.

"Two holes. The propeller stopped. The ship will lie on the side. The hole is below the waterline. The list of the vessel is 30 degrees, ”the man shouted.

He said there was no way to get closer to the tugs. According to him, the rescue of the crew was ongoing.

We will remind that on April 13 the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched two Neptune missiles at the Russian cruiser. After that, a fire broke out on board. On April 14, Russia admitted that "Moscow" sank, but did not name the reasons.