News

In Russia, the repression of the command of the army and navy started due to heavy losses in the war and the sinking of the cruiser “Moscow”

Date:

After the defeat of Russian occupation units on land and the destruction of the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Moscow", another phase of repression against the command of the army and navy began.

This was announced on the air of the national telethon by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky.

According to Ukraineʼs military intelligence, Russia has already removed and arrested Admiral Igor Osipov, commander of the Black Sea Fleet.

Investigative actions are also being carried out against the Chief of Staff — First Deputy Commander of the Fleet Vice Admiral Serhiy Pinchuk.

Due to heavy losses of personnel, weapons and military equipment released:

  • Commander of the 6th Army, Lieutenant General Vladislav Yershov;
  • Commander of the Tank Army of the Western Military District, Lieutenant General Sergei Kisel and one of the Deputy Commanders.
  • Commander of the 22nd Army Сorps of the Southern Military District, Major General Arkady Marzoev.

The repression of the Kremlin also affected the rear units and support units — the commander of 103 separate brigades of logistics of Colonel M. Ponomarev was released.