The Ukrainian military hit the Russian cruiser “Moscow”. This is the ship that was told to “go f*ck itself” by the defenders of Snake Island

The Ukrainian military fired missiles "Neptune" at the Russian cruiser "Moscow" of the Black Sea Fleet.

This was confirmed by the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Oleksii Arestovych and the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration Maksym Marchenko.

"There was a surprise with the flagship of the navy cruiser "Moscow ". Burns hard ... There are 510 crew members there, we canʼt understand what happened — whether two sailors smoked in the wrong place, or violated some safety measures again, bad luck, "Arestovych said.

He also added that this is exactly the "Russian warship" that our border guards from Snake Island told to "go f*ck itself".