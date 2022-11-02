In Kryvyi Rih, an Iranian drone hit an energy infrastructure facility — significant damage

In Kryvyi Rih, an Iranian kamikaze drone Shahed-136 hit an energy infrastructure object — the destruction was significant. This was reported by the head of the military administration of the city, Oleksandr Vilkul, on the evening of November 2.

Several areas of the city remained without electricity and water. Losses are being verified. Restoration work has already begun in the city.

After that, Ukrenergo reported that they were introducing temporary restrictions on electricity supply in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad regions. This is necessary to reduce the load on the networks, support sustainable balancing of the energy system and avoid repeated accidents after Russian missile attacks and drone attacks damaged the power grid.