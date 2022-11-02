“Ukrenergo” extended the schedules of hourly outages in Kyiv and 7 regions

The company "Ukrenergo" extended the schedules of hourly power outages in Kyiv and 7 oblasts. The lights will be turned off today in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

Schedules of power outages are published on “Oblenergo” websites.

The company said the restrictions were necessary to reduce the load on networks and avoid accidents after power grids were damaged by rocket fire and drone attacks by Russians.