“Ukrenergo” extended the schedules of hourly outages in Kyiv and 7 regions

The company "Ukrenergo" extended the schedules of hourly power outages in Kyiv and 7 oblasts. The lights will be turned off today in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.
Schedules of power outages are published on “Oblenergo” websites.
The company said the restrictions were necessary to reduce the load on networks and avoid accidents after power grids were damaged by rocket fire and drone attacks by Russians.
- On October 31, there was another Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities. The morning shelling damaged 18 facilities in 10 regions, most of which are energy facilities. Air defense forces shot down 44 out of more than 50 missiles.
- After that, power supply restrictions were introduced across the country, but already on November 1, part of the damage was removed, so the blackout was narrowed down to seven regions.