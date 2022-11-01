The electricity will not necessarily be turned off for 12 hours. DTEK has published new schedules of blackouts in Kyiv

DTEK "Kyivski Elektromerezhi" has published updated schedules of blackouts and emphasized that there is currently no need to turn off the lights for 12 hours.

However, in outages, a small time error of 30-40 minutes is possible for reconnection of the power supply between groups.

"The published three queues of outages do not mean that the electricity will be absent during all time intervals. If the power system will work correctly, there will be no blackouts at all," explains DTEK.

Disconnection of one group as part of the stabilization schedule is designed to reduce consumption to 250 MW. If there is an order from the NEC "Ukrenergo" to reduce consumption by more than 250 MW, then shutdowns become emergency. In this case, the scedule will not work.

You can find out about emergency shutdowns, for example, through the DTEK chatbot or the YASNO chatbot.