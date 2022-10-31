”Ukrenergo” introduces restrictions on electricity supply throughout the country

In the evening, the company "Ukrenergo" handed over the volumes to Oblenergo for the application of emergency shutdown schedules. Lights will be turned off partially throughout the country.

The company wrote about this on its Facebook page.

"To eliminate the consequences at 5:00 p.m., the Dispatch Center of NEC "Ukrenergo" provided distribution network operators (oblenergo) with volumes for applying emergency power outage schedules for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine. Currently, the restrictions on consumers are necessary to reduce the load on the networks and avoid repeated accidents after the infrastructure was damaged by Russian shelling," it said.

Ukrenergo emphasizes that such measures make it possible to keep the system balanced and repair damaged facilities.

There, they once again call on Ukrainians to save electricity as much as possible.