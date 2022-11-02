Switzerland imposed sanctions against Iran due to the supply of drones to Russia

The Swiss government has decided to join the European Union sanctions against Iran due to the supply of drones to the Russian army. They were imposed against three individuals and one legal entity.
The press service of the Swiss government writes about it.
At the same time, the Federal Department of Economy and Energy, together with the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, decided not to join the EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests. The decision was made taking into account all the domestic and foreign political interests of Switzerland. They emphasize that it is important for Switzerland to maintain a dialogue with the Iranian authorities and act as a mediator between Iran and other states.
At the same time, Switzerland condemned the use of force by Iranian law enforcement officers during the protests and calls on Iran to fulfill its human rights obligations at the bilateral and multilateral levels.
- On September 16, a resident of Iran Mahsa Amini died after being detained by the morality police for wearing an "inappropriate" hijab. This event caused a wave of protests on social networks and on the streets of the country, which the authorities are trying to suppress.
- On October 17, the Council of the European Union introduced additional sanctions against Iran due to human rights violations. On October 20, the European Union introduced sanctions against three Iranian individuals and one company for supplying Russia with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, which Russia uses to attack Ukrainian cities.