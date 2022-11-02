“Ukrenergo” introduced additional blackouts in three more regions

The national energy company "Ukrenergo" introduces additional restrictions on energy supply in three more regions — Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

"Unfortunately, todayʼs hourly shutdown schedules are not enough to maintain the stable operation of the power system. The dispatch center of NEC "Ukrenergo" is forced to provide from 11:00 a.m. to operators of distribution networks ("Oblenergo") volumes to limit the electricity supply of all categories of consumers in Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions," the message reads.

Because of this, the hourly outage schedules in these areas have been temporarily suspended.

"Ukrenergo" reminds that temporary controlled restrictions of all categories of consumers are necessary in order to reduce the load on the networks, support sustainable balancing of the energy system and avoid repeated accidents after the power grids were damaged by missile attacks and drone attacks by the Russians.