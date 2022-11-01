“Ukrenergo” will limit electricity supply in 7 regions

The Ukrenergo company has informed about restrictions on electricity consumption in seven regions of Ukraine.

This was reported in the press service.

Restrictions will be introduced for residents of the Kyiv city, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

“This is necessary in order to reduce the load on the networks, support sustainable balancing of the energy system and avoid repeated accidents after Russian attacks,” Ukrenergo explained.