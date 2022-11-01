“Ukrenergo” will limit electricity supply in 7 regions

The Ukrenergo company has informed about restrictions on electricity consumption in seven regions of Ukraine.
This was reported in the press service.
Restrictions will be introduced for residents of the Kyiv city, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.
“This is necessary in order to reduce the load on the networks, support sustainable balancing of the energy system and avoid repeated accidents after Russian attacks,” Ukrenergo explained.
- On the morning of October 31, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The light went out in a number of areas. The rockets hit objects in the city of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, the city of Svitlovodsk (Kirovohrad region), as well as in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions. Rockets were shot down in Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.
- The occupiers damaged 18 facilities in 10 regions of Ukraine, most of which are energy facilities.
- The mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko informed about on November 1 that water and electricity were fully restored in Kyiv after the Russian attack on October 31. But there will still be shutdowns.