Klitschko: The supply of water and electricity has been completely restored in Kyiv. But the blackouts are applied

Water supply and electricity were fully restored in Kyiv after the Russian attack on October 31.
This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.
"But blackouts are applied, because the deficit in the energy system after the barbaric attacks of the aggressor is significant," the mayor noted.
He thanked the specialists of "Kyivvodokanal" and DTEK, who worked for almost a day to eliminate the problems.
- On the morning of October 31, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The light went out in a number of areas. The rockets hit objects in the city of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, the city of Svitlovodsk (Kirovohrad region), as well as in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions. Rockets were shot down in Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.
- The occupiers damaged 18 facilities in 10 regions of Ukraine, most of which are energy facilities.