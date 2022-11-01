Klitschko: The supply of water and electricity has been completely restored in Kyiv. But the blackouts are applied

Water supply and electricity were fully restored in Kyiv after the Russian attack on October 31.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

"But blackouts are applied, because the deficit in the energy system after the barbaric attacks of the aggressor is significant," the mayor noted.

He thanked the specialists of "Kyivvodokanal" and DTEK, who worked for almost a day to eliminate the problems.