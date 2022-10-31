The IAEA began an inspection of two nuclear facilities in Ukraine after Russiaʼs claims about the alleged creation of a “dirty bomb”

Employees of the International Atomic Energy Agency began the inspection of two nuclear facilities in Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities requested such a check after Russiaʼs statements about the alleged creation of a “dirty bomb”.
The press service of the IAEA writes about this.
“Also today, Director General Grossi said that IAEA inspectors have begun — and will soon complete — verification activities at two locations in Ukraine following a written request from the government of Ukraine to send teams of inspectors there,” the report said.
It noted that the purpose of the visits is to identify any possible illegal nuclear activity or materials related to the development of “dirty bombs”.
The IAEA noted that these two places are under the organizationʼs guarantees and are constantly visited by inspectors. In particular, they visited one of them a month ago — and found absolutely nothing suspicious there.
- Russian propagandists (as well as the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu) are spreading information that Ukraine is planning to detonate a so-called dirty bomb — a nuclear weapon — on its territory, and then blame it on Russia.
- On October 23, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Shoigu, spoke with the defense ministers of France, Turkey and Great Britain. He told them about the so-called dirty bomb that Ukraine is allegedly preparing.
- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba responded to Shoiguʼs statements and noted that Russians often accuse others of what they themselves are planning. Official Washington said that it does not believe the statement of the Russian side. Defense Minister of Ukraine Reznikov considers the Russian statement to be nuclear blackmail. He discussed it with the defense ministers of France, Great Britain, Turkey and the USA, stressing that Ukraine is open to any monitoring mission.
- On October 24, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba held a conversation with IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi and officially invited him to Ukraine.