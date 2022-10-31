The IAEA began an inspection of two nuclear facilities in Ukraine after Russiaʼs claims about the alleged creation of a “dirty bomb”

Employees of the International Atomic Energy Agency began the inspection of two nuclear facilities in Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities requested such a check after Russiaʼs statements about the alleged creation of a “dirty bomb”.

The press service of the IAEA writes about this.

“Also today, Director General Grossi said that IAEA inspectors have begun — and will soon complete — verification activities at two locations in Ukraine following a written request from the government of Ukraine to send teams of inspectors there,” the report said.

It noted that the purpose of the visits is to identify any possible illegal nuclear activity or materials related to the development of “dirty bombs”.

The IAEA noted that these two places are under the organizationʼs guarantees and are constantly visited by inspectors. In particular, they visited one of them a month ago — and found absolutely nothing suspicious there.