The Prosecutor General: At the beginning of Russian invasion, the head of the “Motor Sich” ordered to remove the blades from the helicopters

At the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, the head of the “Motor Sich” corporation Vyacheslav Bohuslaev ordered to hide the documents on the helicopters so that Ukrainian pilots could not use them, and then ordered to remove the blades from the helicopters.

The Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told about this in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"The investigation has information that at the beginning of the full-scale war, the head of the “Motor Sich”, after a corresponding appeal from the Ukrainian military, ordered the companyʼs employees to hide documents from helicopters so that the Ukrainian Defense Forces could not use the equipment. Like, Ukrainian pilots wonʼt get behind the wheel of a helicopter without special forms," Kostin noted.

The Prosecutor General added that after the Ukrainian military asked for the helicopters, the president of the “Motor Sich” gave the order to decommission the equipment.

"Just remove the blades from the helicopters!" the Prosecutor General added.