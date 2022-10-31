In some areas of Kyiv, due to the Russian attack, there is no electricity and water

The Russian attack damaged an energy facility that supplies about 350,000 apartments in Kyiv. There is also no water supply in some areas.
Mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported about this.
Energy workers are working to restore electricity.
“The specialists of DTEK, NEC Ukrenergo, together with other emergency services and authorities are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible,” said the mayor of Kyiv.
- On the morning of October 31, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The light went out in a number of areas. The rockets hit objects in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, the city of Svitlovodsk (Kirovohrad region), as well as in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, and Chernivtsi regions. Rockets were shot down in Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.
- Part of the railway was de-energized due to missile strikes. Ukrzaliznytsia brought out reserve diesel locomotives, trains continue to run, but with delays.
- In Ukraine, due to massive missile strikes on critical infrastructure, emergency power outages are introduced.