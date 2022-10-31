In some areas of Kyiv, due to the Russian attack, there is no electricity and water

The Russian attack damaged an energy facility that supplies about 350,000 apartments in Kyiv. There is also no water supply in some areas.

Mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported about this.

Energy workers are working to restore electricity.

“The specialists of DTEK, NEC Ukrenergo, together with other emergency services and authorities are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible,” said the mayor of Kyiv.