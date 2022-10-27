The Armed Forces will receive 20 more Warmate strike drones as part of the “Drone Army” project

Another 20 Warmate strike drones, purchased by monobank and its clients as part of the "Drone Army" project, went to the front.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov.

The first 20 such drones were sent to the front line in September. The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation told how they work.

"Operators mark a point on the map, provide data to the autopilot to strike — and the drone hits the target on its own. Lightly armored vehicles, as well as air defense systems, EW, and other critically important enemy objects, are hit by drones," Fedorov explained.