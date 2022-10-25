Ukraine returned the bodies of 25 fallen soldiers

Ukraine returned the bodies of 25 fallen defenders.
The press service of the Ministry of Reintegration writes about this.
"One more operation was held to transfer the bodies of fallen soldiers. Ukraine returned another 25 of its heroes [...]. The process of returning the bodies takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention," the department stated, but without details.
- During the previous exchange of bodies, the Ukrainian side took 62 dead soldiers, including those who died during the terrorist attack in the colony in the occupied Olenivka, Donetsk region.
- On October 11, Ukraine returned 32 soldiers and the body of fallen Israeli Dmytro Fialka from Russian captivity. On October 13, there were 20 military men, and on October 17, there were 108 Ukrainian women, including 37 evacuees from “Azovstal”.