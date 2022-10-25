News

Ukraine returned the bodies of 25 fallen soldiers

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

Ukraine returned the bodies of 25 fallen defenders.

The press service of the Ministry of Reintegration writes about this.

"One more operation was held to transfer the bodies of fallen soldiers. Ukraine returned another 25 of its heroes [...]. The process of returning the bodies takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention," the department stated, but without details.