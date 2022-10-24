As part of the “Army of Drones” project, 11 sets of PUMA-LE drones will be purchased

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive 11 PUMA-LE drone complexes worth over 540 million hryvnias.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

These drones have conventional and thermal imaging cameras with six times zoom and can detect the enemy day, night and in any weather. PUMA-LE covers a distance of up to 60 kilometers, stays in the air for about 6 hours and rises to a height of up to 3 kilometers.

Such drones are in service in 18 countries of the world, in particular in the USA, Great Britain, Germany and France.