As part of the “Army of Drones” project, 11 sets of PUMA-LE drones will be purchased

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive 11 PUMA-LE drone complexes worth over 540 million hryvnias.
This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.
These drones have conventional and thermal imaging cameras with six times zoom and can detect the enemy day, night and in any weather. PUMA-LE covers a distance of up to 60 kilometers, stays in the air for about 6 hours and rises to a height of up to 3 kilometers.
Such drones are in service in 18 countries of the world, in particular in the USA, Great Britain, Germany and France.
- On July 1, the "Army of Drones" project was launched in Ukraine to cover the front line with drones. monobank was the first to join the initiative. Together with their clients, they collected more than 64 million hryvnias in just a few days.
- At the beginning of October, the Ministry of Information and Communications reported that together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the State Special Forces, they would purchase 986 drones for the army for 1.9 billion hryvnias.