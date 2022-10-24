Iran denies claims that its instructors in occupied Crimea help the Russians launch drones

Iran has rejected US accusations that its military is in occupied Crimea to help Russia launch kamikaze drones against Ukraine.

"We categorically reject this news," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told reporters when asked about the White House statement.

According to Kanani, "Washington seeks to distract public opinion from the destructive role they are playing in the war in Ukraine, standing on one side of the conflict and actively exporting weapons and equipment to Ukraine."