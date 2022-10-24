News

Iran denies claims that its instructors in occupied Crimea help the Russians launch drones

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

Iran has rejected US accusations that its military is in occupied Crimea to help Russia launch kamikaze drones against Ukraine.

"We categorically reject this news," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told reporters when asked about the White House statement.

According to Kanani, "Washington seeks to distract public opinion from the destructive role they are playing in the war in Ukraine, standing on one side of the conflict and actively exporting weapons and equipment to Ukraine."

On October 20, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that Iranian instructors and technical infrastructure workers are in Crimea to assist Russia in its drone operations. Great Britain and the European Union have already imposed sanctions against Iran precisely because of the supply of drones to Russia, which are used to attack Ukraine. Tehran has traditionally denied that it supplies drones to the Russian Federation.