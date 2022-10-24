Since the beginning of the war, Russia has carried out 85 attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, 51 of them in October

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has carried out 85 attacks on electricity facilities, 51 of them in October.
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced this on October 24.
The largest number of hits on critical infrastructure facilities were:
- in Dnipropetrovsk region — 8;
- Lviv region — 6;
- Vinnytsia region— 5;
- Sumy region— 4;
- Kharkiv region — 4;
- in Kyiv — 4.
- On October 20, restrictions on the supply of electricity were introduced throughout Ukraine. The authorities stated that 40% of the countryʼs energy facilities were damaged by Russian attacks. On October 21, 253 out of 580 damaged energy infrastructure facilities were restored in Ukraine.