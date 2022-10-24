News

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has carried out 85 attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, 51 of them in October

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has carried out 85 attacks on electricity facilities, 51 of them in October.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced this on October 24.

The largest number of hits on critical infrastructure facilities were:

  • in Dnipropetrovsk region — 8;
  • Lviv region — 6;
  • Vinnytsia region— 5;
  • Sumy region— 4;
  • Kharkiv region — 4;
  • in Kyiv — 4.