The Ministry of Regions: More than 250 energy infrastructure objects damaged by Russian strikes have been restored in Ukraine

More than 250 heat supply facilities, damaged as a result of Russian aggression, have been restored in Ukraine.

This was reported the Minister of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Chernyshov.

"580 boiler houses and heating stations have been damaged since February 24, 253 of them have already been restored," Chernyshov noted.

In addition, according to him, it has already been possible to reconstruct three thermal power plants, and restoration works are in the final stage at four. Another 12 thermal power plants and stations require emergency restoration.

The minister also reported that emergency stocks of equipment are being formed at the local level, which will be used in the event of a long-term blackouts.