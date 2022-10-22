Repair Bergepanzer and bridge systems. Germany transferred another batch of military equipment to Ukraine

The German government announced the transfer of another batch of military equipment and ammunition to Ukraine.

This is stated in the updated list of weapons for Ukraine, which is published on the website of the German government.

Ukraine was sent the IRIS-T air defense complex, which has already been placed at the disposal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and performs combat missions in the southern direction of the front, 5 Bergepanzer 2 repair armored vehicles (their total number in the UAF has increased to 10), 7 heavy and medium bridge systems, 167 thousand rounds of ammunition, 100 tents, 183 electric generators, as well as winter clothing (436 thousand items).

5 Pionierpanzer Dachs ("Badger") armored engineering vehicles are already being prepared for transfer.