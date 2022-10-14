The German air defense complex IRIS-T is already operating in the southern front

The IRIS-T air defense complex, which was transferred by Germany to Ukraine, is already working in the southern direction of the front.

Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the world actively reacted to the massive missile attack on Ukraine and significantly strengthened the work of Ukrainian air defense.

Ignat added that the modification of the IRIS-T complex, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces received, is not yet available in the world.

"And this system is already working in the Ukrainian Armed Forces somewhere in the southern direction," the spokesman emphasized and added that Germany should be interested in increasing the production of such systems and missiles to them.

"IRIS-T is a good system. Although it is not long-range, it is very promising and can work in the same information field with other such systems, such as NASAMS or Patriot," said the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.