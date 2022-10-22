Almost 1.5 million subscribers were left without electricity due to the morning rocket attacks. There are significant problems with the Internet

Almost 1.5 million subscribers in a number of regions of Ukraine were left without electricity due to the morning missile attacks of Russia.
This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
"The enemy continues to attack energy facilities in various regions of our country. As of now, 672,000 subscribers have been disconnected in Khmelnytskyi region, 188,400 in Mykolaiv region, 102,000 in Volyn region, 242,000 in Cherkasy region, 174,790 in Rivne region, 61,913 in Kirovohrad region, and 10,500 in Odesa region", he declared.
In addition, due to Russian missile attacks, there are problems with Internet access in some regions of Ukraine. According to the expert group NetBlocks, which monitors the Internet in various countries, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions were the most affected.
- On the morning of October 22, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The rockets hit mainly energy infrastructure facilities in Volyn, Rivne, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Lviv, and Chernivtsi regions. Rockets also hit the energy facility in Khmelnytskyi. In the Kyiv region, the air defense system worked.
- Ukrenergo reported that the scale of destruction as a result of Russian missile strikes is comparable or even exceeds the consequences of the strikes on October 10-12. Therefore, restrictions on electricity supply will be introduced in Kyiv and in 10 regions.
- The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the destruction of 18 out of 33 enemy missiles. The occupiers launched missiles from the Black Sea (Caliber) and from the Volgodonsk region of the Rostov region — at least ten Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic aviation aircraft launched missiles on Ukraine from there.