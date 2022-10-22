Almost 1.5 million subscribers were left without electricity due to the morning rocket attacks. There are significant problems with the Internet

Almost 1.5 million subscribers in a number of regions of Ukraine were left without electricity due to the morning missile attacks of Russia.

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"The enemy continues to attack energy facilities in various regions of our country. As of now, 672,000 subscribers have been disconnected in Khmelnytskyi region, 188,400 in Mykolaiv region, 102,000 in Volyn region, 242,000 in Cherkasy region, 174,790 in Rivne region, 61,913 in Kirovohrad region, and 10,500 in Odesa region", he declared.

In addition, due to Russian missile attacks, there are problems with Internet access in some regions of Ukraine. According to the expert group NetBlocks, which monitors the Internet in various countries, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions were the most affected.